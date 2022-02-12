Freedom Convoy' Blocks Busiest Bridge Between US And Canada

Protesters from Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' continue to paralyze Ottawa and several border crossings into the US.
They've also inspired a similar convoy in France.
The Truckers Convoy gains new strength as the protestors take control of Canada's busiest bridge.
Truckers block the Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada (Windsor) and the United States (Detroit).