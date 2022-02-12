Slam Fire #016

How much trust should we have on our law enforcement?

Is it law enforcements responsibility to protect our constitutional rights and property?

Although on the surface these questions seem fairly straight forward and easy to answer, but what happens when there are LEO personal who are willing to step over an individuals rights in order to fulfill their personal agenda.

This goes without saying that there is always going to be pros and cons to having and not having a police presence, but I find it interesting that many people are willing to just give police a pass simply because of the idea that they are suppose to be the good guys.

We are ultimately responsible for our own well being, and giving that right away is something that shouldn't be given away light heartedly.