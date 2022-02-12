Age of Change & Transformation (Technology and Distractions)

In this thing called ''the human experience''.

Especially during this current ERA.

The general transformational change rate is much faster than previous era's.

Because of Moore's law and many other factors.

Everything seem to be accelerating at insane rates.

Technology, time, changes within the human consciousness, everything!

The most noticeable is technology since we interact with it every single day.

We are going to experience the most radical changes within the next 5-30 years until Singularity is most likely attained.

At that point, all bets are off because everything will increase even faster.

Be careful of the coming distractions as well :)