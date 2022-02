Part 5: Blacklight, HIV, Heart Attacks, 5G, Demons, Grenades?! - You're Asleep

This is part 5 of my new series about: Illuminati, Masons, Conspiracies, demonic doctrines, QAnon, Trump, Psy-ops, false saviors, and Deceiving sorceries; where I show you, using their own words, what their plans for us are...If you're awake to hear.