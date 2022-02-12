Responding With The Word

When storms of life come your way, what is your first response?
As Believers our first response must be the Word of God.
In every situation in life ask yourself the question, "what does the Word say?"
Pastor Vlad continues the Healing Series and shares 10 practical steps on how to receive your healing according to the word of God.
