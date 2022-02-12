Can the Pope be a Heretic? No! Let me Explain Why! | ✝

This was supposed to be my video on saint valentine, but I've push that to next week because of a rather controversial statement from Pope Francis.

He made a statement that seems to affirm the protestant heresy of Sola Fide, which means faith alone, also known as "once saved always saved." If the Pope really believed such a thing, which has already been condemned by the Church for over five hundred years as a heresy, does Church teaching change?

Does nothing happen and we just have a heretic pope?

Or does he cease to be pope?

Basically, can the Pope be a heretic?

Hint: the answer is "No" Let me explain why.