Government tell Brits in Ukraine to 'leave immediately'

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says British citizens currently in Ukraine should "leave immediately".

He explains that Russia, with the weaponry it now has in place, could launch an attack with "almost no notice" and that this is a very different threat and situation to Afghanistan.

Report by Edwardst.

