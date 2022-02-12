Parents Switching Places to Trick Their Baby

Attachment is the deep emotional bond between a baby and the person who provides most of their care.

Children have little routine contact with their fathers.

It is very common for children to prefer one parent over the other.

Research indicates that moms still spend twice as much time caring for kids as do dads.

The amount of time that dads spend with their children is the main reason why children love more than Dad, but including this, there are also some other reasons for Excessive Attachment of a Mother.

If you found your child overly attached to one of you then you should do better examine this attachment so that you can allow your child to develop normally.

Mostly Dads are facing rejection from their kids as they attached over mom.

Find here some common reasons why do children love more Mom than dad.