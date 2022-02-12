The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - LAYNE DALFEN

LAYNE DALFEN - The Meaning of Dreams: Layne Dalfen has been interpreting her own and her client’s dreams for years.

During her lectures, as well as through her books Have a Great Dream; Book 1; The Overview: Decoding Your Dreams To Discover Your Full Potential, and its companion work Have a Great Dream; Book 2; A Deeper Discussion, Dalfen’s goal is to introduce the general public to the value of understanding their dreams. Dalfen came to her work 45 years ago, after entering Freudian psychoanalysis for depression resulting from giving birth to a daughter suffering from Down Syndrome.

Freudian psychoanalysis largely employs dreams as the key to unraveling the psyche.

Fascinated by the process, she then enrolled at The Gestalt Counseling and Training Center, Certificate Program, and advanced from there.

Today, she runs The Dream Interpretation Center in Montreal, where she has been providing guidance to individuals and professional colleagues on dream analysis.

While she continues to do private consultations on the phone or via skype, Dalfen also offers workshops for those wishing to learn her unique system.

Layne has been a member of The International Association for the Study of Dreams (IASD) since 1997, where she has had the opportunity to lecture in The US, Canada, and Europe.