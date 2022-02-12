The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - CHARLES HALL
The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - CHARLES HALL

CHARLES HALL - Extraterrestrials at Nellis Air Force Base and Area 52: Charles Hall claims to have witnessed and interacted with a race of extraterrestrials he described as &apos;tall whites&apos; while serving at Nellis Airforce Base as a duty weather observer from 1965-67.

In his three volume memoirs, Millennial Hospitality, (2002) he describes his experiences as fiction yet in a series of interviews, he claims that the experiences were real and that the US Air Force were indeed hosting extraterrestrials they had reached agreements with during the 1950&apos;s if not earlier.

The tall whites are humanoid in appearance (depicted in image on right).

What follows is a set of recommended interviews and articles regarding Charles Hall and the tall white extraterrestrials that he met while serving at Nellis Air Force base.