The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - CHARLES HALL

CHARLES HALL - Extraterrestrials at Nellis Air Force Base and Area 52: Charles Hall claims to have witnessed and interacted with a race of extraterrestrials he described as 'tall whites' while serving at Nellis Airforce Base as a duty weather observer from 1965-67.

In his three volume memoirs, Millennial Hospitality, (2002) he describes his experiences as fiction yet in a series of interviews, he claims that the experiences were real and that the US Air Force were indeed hosting extraterrestrials they had reached agreements with during the 1950's if not earlier.

The tall whites are humanoid in appearance (depicted in image on right).

What follows is a set of recommended interviews and articles regarding Charles Hall and the tall white extraterrestrials that he met while serving at Nellis Air Force base.