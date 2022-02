Govt: PM not distracted from Ukraine by police questionnaire

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey says the prime minister is "as focused as he should be" on Ukraine and the questionnaire given to him by police about 'Partygate' is not a "distraction".

He adds Boris Johnson is making "exactly the right decisions" and showing "leadership" which other countries are "rallying around".

Report by Edwardst.

