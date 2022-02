TOP 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2021

Ever wonder what it would be like to meet an alien face-to-face or live in a simulated reality?

The best 2021 science fiction films help to answer some of these questions and more.

The best sci-fi movies of 2021 tend to explore themes that are topical and socially relevant.

More than that, they are really cool and some of these upcoming 2021 sci-fi films could even be considered great science fiction.

But which one is the best of this year?

You get to help decide with your votes.