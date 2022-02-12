NASA James Webb Telescope sends first picture of stars back | Oneindia News

NASA's James Webb Space telescope has sent back its first images from space.
These images represent early stages of the telescope's 18 main mirror segments properly aligning.
#NASA #JamesWebbTelescope #Space
NASA's James Webb Space telescope has sent back its first images from space.
These images represent early stages of the telescope's 18 main mirror segments properly aligning.
#NASA #JamesWebbTelescope #Space
NASA’s most powerful telescope, James Webb Space Telescope reached it’s final destination, Lagrange Point on Monday. The..