Offroad Barbie

Granddaughter is into Barbie.

Wanted to the thing that cool old Grandpa's do.

Make her something she could really get into.

Took one of the push Barbie car bodies my wife picked up for me and mounted on another chassis!

It was an all nighter!

Got a big hug and a squeal when I drove it up to her birthday party!!!

Got her to drive it around tonight!!

One of the moms at the party wanted me to make daughter one:)