S2Ep. 6: Ordinary Men | Part 1

Join us on our "Book club" episode this week as we start discussing "Ordinary Men" by Christopher Browning.

The book dives into the violence and atrocity that happened during the holocaust and what it took for "ordinary men" to become the vile people that helped the holocaust happen.

This book is heavily emotional and we recommend that you listen to this without children in the room.

This is part one of a four-part series, and we cover chapters 1-7 in this episode.