Chatting With Merlin

SCR is kicking off Feb.

With a great guest.

Pop musician MERLIN stops by for this episode.

She grew up with her family moving back and forth between Albania and Germany before they settled in Boston.

Last year, MERLIN released her debut EP entitled Dark Matter.

MERLIN and Matthew discuss listening to music growing up, her music career, writing and recording Dark Matter, and her plans for 2022.

Plus, MERLIN plays Hall Of Fame or Not.

Find out how well she does.

Please check out, support and stream MERLIN's music.

SCR and Matthew would like to thank MERLIN for the super fun interview.

Thank you to Anna Castle of Kore PR for making this interview possible.