One Star Away Interview with Imogene Salva (unedited)

Today we remember the 82nd Anniversary of the expatriation of Poles to Siberia and Ark Angel Russia by the former Soviet Union in WW2.

Some estimates run to 1.7 million Polish Lives lost, including over 10 in my family alone.

My mother, grandmother and aunt were the lucky few survivors.

We talk today with Imogene Salva, author of “One Star Away”.

Her family’s story of hope, faith, and forgiveness after enduring the Hell of the Soviet Communists.

Today on Safety Wars.