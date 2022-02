US continues to raise alarms over Russian invasion in Ukraine | Palki Sharma Exclusive

As fears of Russian invasion loom over Ukraine, the United States has dramatically raised the alarm warning that a Russian invasion could begin within few days.

The White House said that a Russian invasion starting with civilians being caught under aerial bombing could begin any time even before the end of the Beijing Olympics.

WION's executive editor Palki Sharma and Ashok Sajjanhar, former Indian envoy to Kazakhstan give more insights on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.