Despite LGBTQ+ theme, 'Badhaai Do' to release in UAE

The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do', whose storyline revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set for a release in UAE.

The movie, however, will not be screened in Sharjah.

