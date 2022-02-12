Judge orders truckers to end US-Canada border blockade

The Freedom Convoy protesters have a deadline to disperse from the Ambassador Bridge or face arrest
Since Monday, drivers mostly in pickup trucks have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border in protest.
A judge in Canada has ordered protesters to stop blocking a bridge between Canada and the US city of Detroit. It is unclear when..
A Canadian judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the US-Canadian border to end the five-day-old blockade that..