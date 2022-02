Back in the Saddle Again

The American Pulse Show brings you is starting a new series where we dive into the deep state.

How we are Back in the Saddle Again discussing politics, current events, world news and sports.

Hosts Jay and Brian discuss openly , real and raw talk about American life in this day and age.

American Pulse breaks down the what is going on, what the implications they have in our everyday life.

Bringing a bit of common sense type of talk everyone can relate to.