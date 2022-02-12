100,000 GA Ballots Are Invalid, FBI Investigating Veritas Covid Numbers, GA Secret Audit

Dr. Luc Montangnier has passed away, at the age of 89.

Nobel Laureate who discovered Aids.

FBI is investigating Covid Numbers provided by Project Veritas whistleblower, Jeanne Stagg.

Canadian Truckers hold the line on Ambassador Bridge and Milk River Alberta.

FDA approves use of Monoclonal Antibodies.

Scientists discover highly virulent strain of HIV in Netherlands.

Senator Blumenthal bought Robin Hood shares while at the same time speaking out against their practices.

Whitehouse says crack pipes won't be included in taxpayer funded "Crack Smoking Kits".

Supreme Court blocks Democrats gerrymandered Alabama map.

Brian Geels testimony alleges 100,000 Georgia Ballots are invalid.

