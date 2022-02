What Is Causing The 40% Increase In Deaths of Middle Age People

Recently Scott Davidson, the CEO of an Insurance Company revealed that there has been a 40% increase in the deaths of 16-65 year-olds.

This isn't explained by the Covid statistics that have been released.

You would think this is important enough for someone to look into.

However, to date, no one has studied this large increase.

Listen to what we know about this unexplained death increase.