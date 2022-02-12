Prayers to Bind the Plans of Satan

When satan makes a show of himself it is important that we stand in our authority as The Lord God Almighty's dominion stewards.

In this "prayer-cast," Robert leads you in a prayer meeting filled with scriptural decrees to stand against the plans of the enemy this weekend at SatanCon.

But these prayer will actually work any time and anywhere.

Don't cower on the sidelines afraid of a giant, be like David and operate in your kingly authority ... and see the demonic giants, powers and principalities torn down by the authority of Jesus and power of the Holy Spirit you are filled with!