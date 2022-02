Inside the Final Hours of Whitney Houston’s Life

Whitney Houston was one of the biggest singing stars of her generation, but her life was cut short 10 years ago when she was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hills hotel.

Now, we’re learning more about the tragic circumstances of her final days.

She was staying at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the days leading up to the 2012 Grammys, where she was set to perform.

Inside Edition spoke with Gerrick Kennedy, author of the new book “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”