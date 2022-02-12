The Week According To . . . Dr Niall McCrae

Dr Niall McCrae joins us once again for an hour of lively chat as we let him loose on some of media stories of the past seven days, plenty to make your blood boil and maybe a few laughs along the way as we look at the His Royal Wokeness, Prince Harry getting tested for HIV to protect others, South African Omicron doctor slams the pressure she received to make the virus sound worse, Panic everyone... Deltacron is real !!... are we being primed for the next variant?, Spotify and Moderna's biggest shareholders revealed to be one and the same, Honk Honk...Truckers4Freedom fundraising site GiveSendGo says they will defy the Canadian courts, Grinning 'husband' displays the decapitated head of his young bride after repugnant honour killing, BLM founder jailed for voter fraud and we finish with a rich Dick that will make you sick!