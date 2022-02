Brown Noise For Sleeping Study Or Relaxing - Better Than White Noise?

This video uses brown noise and a black screen to help your body relax.

Many people use this as a sleep aid.

It also works great as a background sound while studying or just relaxing.

Try out our other sounds on the channel also to see what your body responds best to.

If implemented correctly these sounds can be life changing.

Try our sleep sounds at night and see how refreshed you feel after just a few days of listening while sleeping or awake.