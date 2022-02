FFXIV Endwalker MSQ 23-Tracks in the Snow and How the Mighty are Fallen

So after a couple of failures I got impatient.

So you see me fail and fail again then I cut it off till I got it right.

It was interesting to see the civilians.

An entire society brainwashed into thinking that outside of them everyone else was a savage that either needed to be put down or ruled over with cruelty.

Makes you wonder if the civilians knew how cruel their brethren were to the peoples across the rest of the planet.

Or if they just didn't care.