They Don't Follow Moses | Jewish Talmud and Traditions of Men

I am sure many believers think that the Jewish people, for the most part, are the people of God following Moses, living according to the Old Testament.

This is hardly the case.

In Jesus' time, he accused them of following the traditions of men (Talmud and religious rituals) and not really following modes.

Shortly after Jesus's death, around 67 AD their Temple was destroyed by the Romans, and subsequently, around 96 AD their leaders moved the faith into the Rabbinic system they have been practicing since, largely based on the Oral Torah, or Talmud.