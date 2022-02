The Second Coming is NOT the END!!! What happens after Jesus' Coming?

Most of the end-times discussions are rapture, post or pre-trib, the antichrist and the mark of the beast plagues, trumpets, etc....but maybe we should focus a bit more on our reward for enduring; looking to the day we will be as He is and with Him!

Let's talk about what happens after Jesus comes in the clouds after the Beast and Babylon are destroyed when He begins his thousand years reign over the earth!