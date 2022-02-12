The 'X' Zone Radio/TV Show with Rob McConnell: Guest - JOHN KOERNER

JOHN KOERNER - Professor Claims CIA Killed JFK, Bobby Kennedy, Malcolm X, JFK Jr: John Koerner is a professor of American History at Erie Community College in Williamsville, N.Y.

He is the author of several books about the paranormal including The Mysteries of Father Baker, The Father Baker Code, Supernatural Power, The Secret Plot to Kill McKinley, and Why the CIA Killed JFK and Malcolm X: The Secret Drug Trade in Laos.

Koerner has a Masters Degree in American History from The State University of New York, College at Brockport, and a Bachelors Degree in Communication/Journalism from St.

John Fisher College where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with Honors.