Joe Rogan Censorship I.E. The Inner Working of The Prince OF The Air's 3d Chess Deceiving The World.

Both Sides of the Covid Issue agree on the basics, therefore nothing can change.

As long as Germ Theory and Contagion are believed we can't win.

Censorship is misdirection by the "Prince-Of-The-Air" who is mocking us with this distraction.

If We Keep Fighting The Distractions We Cannot Change The World For The Better.

It is not in our future, therefore, all that remains is whether or not you participate in it or turn to God.