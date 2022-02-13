Why Pfizer/Moderna/J&J want their COVID Vaccines Approved for Children 😳💉

Under the "FDA Emergency Use Act", "CARES Act" and "The Prep Act" these mRNA COVID vaccine manufacturers are completely protected against any and all liability claims for injury or death.

Once it becomes an approved vaccine, that Liability Protection disappears, UNLESS it gets approved as a recommended vaccine for Children.

Under the "Childhood Vaccine Act" any vaccine approved for children automatically receives freedom from liability, even when given to an adult.

To better understand "The Prep Act" please check my other video and read the description for the time code of when "The Prep Act" is discussed.

