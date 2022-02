Healthy Father-Of-Two Suffered Life-Altering Injury After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A father-of-two from Canada was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome last year following his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

From Lake Country, B.C, Ross Wightman has been unable to walk since the vaccination and has not received a medical exemption despite becoming paralyzed after the shot.