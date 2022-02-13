Greta the Dog Underpainting Video 1

This is a series of videos recorded with the aid of AirServer on an iPhone 5C using the iPhone App Camera Lucida of my mom's dog Greta I painted in oil paint way back in 2014.

I over used the app on this painting and now only use it for a few things on underpaintings that I'm not at liberty to discuss.

99 percent of my current paintings are done straight up without optics as their easier to do for me now.

Having experimented with this app I could paint entirely without it now, but I find it useful to get done quickly now.