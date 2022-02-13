Greta the Dog Underpainting Video 1
This is a series of videos recorded with the aid of AirServer on an iPhone 5C using the iPhone App Camera Lucida of my mom&apos;s dog Greta I painted in oil paint way back in 2014.

I over used the app on this painting and now only use it for a few things on underpaintings that I&apos;m not at liberty to discuss.

99 percent of my current paintings are done straight up without optics as their easier to do for me now.

Having experimented with this app I could paint entirely without it now, but I find it useful to get done quickly now.