Blues win world club cup

Mason Mount spotted after Chelsea's Club World Cup win amid Thomas Tuchel's serious injury worry
Football.london
Chelsea News: The Blues ended an historic night in Abu Dhabi with some bittersweet news as Thomas Tuchel updated on a 'serious'..
Chelsea News: The Blues ended an historic night in Abu Dhabi with some bittersweet news as Thomas Tuchel updated on a 'serious'..
Chelsea News: The Blues faithful were left in disbelief after what the referee awarded a penalty in the second half of their Club..