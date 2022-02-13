Rand Paul AGRESS to Blockade the Super Bowl & DC

“I’m all for it.
Civil disobedience ..
Is a time-honored tradition in our country from slavery to civil rights to you name it.
Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates.”
Senator Rand Paul sits down with The Daily Signal's Mary Margaret Olohan to discuss vaccine mandates, COVID-19 hypocrites..