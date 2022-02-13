Bill Maher says Trudeau’s Rhetoric is starting to “sound like Hitler.”
BILL MAHER: “Justin Trudeau— I mean, I thought he was kind of a cool guy.

And I started to read what he said... he was talking about people who are not vaccinated.

He said, ‘They don&apos;t believe in science.

They&apos;re often misogynistic, often racist.’ No, they&apos;re not.

He said, ‘But they take up space.

And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of a leader as a country— Do we tolerate these people?’ It&apos;s like, tolerate??

Now you do sound like Hitler.

And recently, he talked about holding ‘unacceptable views.’”