Bill Maher says Trudeau’s Rhetoric is starting to “sound like Hitler.”

BILL MAHER: “Justin Trudeau— I mean, I thought he was kind of a cool guy.

And I started to read what he said... he was talking about people who are not vaccinated.

He said, ‘They don't believe in science.

They're often misogynistic, often racist.’ No, they're not.

He said, ‘But they take up space.

And with that, we have to make a choice in terms of a leader as a country— Do we tolerate these people?’ It's like, tolerate??

Now you do sound like Hitler.

And recently, he talked about holding ‘unacceptable views.’”