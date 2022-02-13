The Chiastic Nature of the Book of Revelation

This is part one of an initial 6 part series on the book of Revelation.

This first teaching deals with understanding how the book of Revelation was written, i.e., how its visions are organized.

Chronology is very confusing in book of Revelation, so our first task is to determine why its narratives are organized as they are.

The other 5 teachings will deal with understanding the importance of Revelation chapter 12, especially the woman and man child of Revelation 12 and then the 144,000 of Revelation chapters 7 and 14.

A future series will continue to explore other topics in, the Revelation.