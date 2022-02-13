American Sam Ryder aced the par-3 16th at PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open

American Sam Ryder aced the par-3 16th as thousands of spectators surrounding the hole roared with delight during the third round of the PGA Tour’s Phoenix Open.
Once just another stop on the PGA Tour’s west coast swing, the Phoenix Open has turned into one of golf’s greatest spectacles,..
It was Ryder's first PGA Tour hole-in-one, and he couldn't have picked a better place to celebrate it
