Jurassic World 3 Movie

Jurassic World 3 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

From JURASSIC WORLD architect and director Colin Trevorrow, DOMINION takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed.

Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world.

This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

June 10, 2022 (in theaters) The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow and is starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong.