Daily Tanya 28 Shevat Part 1

The Rene says that sometimes you have a Jew that can commit the worst sin like adultery.

However, that same Jew could never violate the sin of Avoda Zora because inside she can feel that she would be totally separated from her creator.

Why is that?

It is because the person allows a spirit of folly to enter into her causing her to rationalize that this Avera will not cut her off from her creator.

However, any sin will totally disconnect her.

Even the smallest rabbinical sin.

In fact, it could even be failure to do a positive commandment.