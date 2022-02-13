Himanta Biswa Sarma calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Modern Day Jinnah’, Congress protests |Oneindia News
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him modern-day Jinnah.

Sarma said Gandhi’s language and rhetoric are similar to Jinnah before the partition of India in 1947.

