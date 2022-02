Ottawa Police Chief LOVES the Word "RESOURCES"

I have never seen a person so enamored of one word as Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly is of the word "RESOURCES." He repeats it over and over and over again as if it is some sort of mantra excuse for not being able to do a damn thing about the trucker protests in his city.

As a result, the people most angry about him are not the protestors but the Ottawa liberals who want him fired for doing nothing while he keeps reciting the "resources" mantra.