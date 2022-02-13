Russia-Ukraine standoff: Kyiv residents march to show unity as PM urges people not to panic

Ukrainian residents marched through the streets of Kyiv on Saturday in a show of unity as tensions continue to mount with Russia, with several NATO countries ordering residents to leave the country immediately.
