BIDEN WILL 'PULL THE PIN' ON US TROOPS!

This lying piece of excrement, Joe Biden, is setting up the Ukraine and any number of US and NATO troops.

He's ready to pull the pin and leave even more of our boys and girls to die on the frozen tundra of Eastern Europe.

He's showed his stripes with Afghanistan and a myriad of lesser treasonous events.

Now he's ready to give Putin his 'gift' of total control of Eastern Europe, igniting a cold war that makes the 50's, 60's, and 70's look like a picnic in the park.

See #1052a at www.maxallenshow.com