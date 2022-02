Warmongers actually WANT Russia to invade?

Biden can very easily prevent a war with Russia by guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO.

It is not in our national security interests for Ukraine to become a member of NATO anyway, so why not give Russia that assurance?

Is it because the warmongers actually WANT Russia to invade?

So that we can levy draconian sanctions on Russia and firmly establish a new Cold War which will reap the Military Industrial Complex endless profit for decades to come?