The facts about cockfighting and dog fighting,funnny

It's extremely easy to acquire fighting dogs.

Street fighters can buy fighting dogs for a few hundred dollars or, more commonly, they breed their own or steal them.

The professional fighters often have large sums of disposable cash and easily spend a few thousand dollars for proven champions.

The dogs are extremely difficult for law enforcement to trace because they are never licensed and they disappear frequently.

The average life span of the fighting dog is very, very short.

For most fighters, the dogs are considered disposable, [ 49 ] a fact that is painfully obvious when the fights are over and everyone has left the crime scene.

Inevitably, the mutilated carcasses of the losers of the evening’s match will be left behind.

In the world of urban dogfighting, where an individual’s fighting dog is an extension of his or her own identity, defeat in a fight is unacceptable.

A dog that loses a fight also loses a lot of money and compromises the reputation of his owner.

The end result, if the losing dog survives the fight, is immediate death if he is lucky, or torture and mutilation if the owner is embarrassed or irate.

[ 51 ] For many, this ritual is a way to regain the respect of their peers.

There is no reverence for life or concern for the animals.

The abuses that the dogs endure - both in and out of the ring - is so gruesome that even seasoned investigators are consistently shocked by the barbarities they discover at raids.//