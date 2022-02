IPL 2022 Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapsing Mid-Event

Veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the Indian Premier League auction on Saturday but was found to be "doing fine" after a medical check-up.

The 60-year-old's collapse midway into proceedings led to an early lunch at the ongoing event.

"He has been attended to by a doctor.

He is doing fine, his blood pressure dropped suddenly and that was the reason for his sudden collapse.

We will know more once he has a thorough check-up," a BCCI source told PTI.