Xi meets with Putin ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing hours before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 4, 2022.
This was Xi’s first in-person meeting with Putin in nearly 2 years.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing hours before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 4, 2022.
This was Xi’s first in-person meeting with Putin in nearly 2 years.
Beijing kicked off the 2022 Winter Olympics with the opening ceremony on Friday. As many as 84 countries are participating in the..
Just two days after the opening ceremony, Beijing Winter Olympics organisers are facing a litany of complaints from athletes and..